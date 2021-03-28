Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,268,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $646,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $237,674,000 after buying an additional 2,443,182 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $84,365,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,568,597 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $322,715,000 after buying an additional 1,652,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LYFT shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Lyft from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Lyft from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.09.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total value of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $281,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,408,415 shares of company stock worth $285,071,315. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $64.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.48.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The firm had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

