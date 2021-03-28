Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on April 14th

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.239 per share on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of KL opened at C$42.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$11.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1 year low of C$40.68 and a 1 year high of C$76.43.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

KL has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$89.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform spec market weight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.50 to C$77.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$74.75.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. It holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.