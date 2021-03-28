Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF (ASX:RCB) Plans $0.06 Interim Dividend

Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF (ASX:RCB) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0621 per share on Sunday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

