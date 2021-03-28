Enerplus Co. (ERF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) declared a apr 21 dividend on Friday, March 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Thursday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

TSE:ERF opened at C$6.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.06. Enerplus has a 52 week low of C$1.62 and a 52 week high of C$7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56.

A number of research firms have commented on ERF. Raymond James upped their price target on Enerplus from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC upped their price target on Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price target on Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Enerplus from C$9.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.40.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

