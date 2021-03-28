Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 136,833 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 109,837 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 14.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 60.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,965 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 84,554 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 235.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,235 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 31,067 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,431 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,727,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPR opened at $41.80 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $46.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

