Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 136,833 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 109,837 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 14.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 60.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,965 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 84,554 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 235.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,235 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 31,067 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,431 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,727,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.
NYSE TPR opened at $41.80 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $46.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
In other news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
TPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.
Tapestry Profile
Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.
