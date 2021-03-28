Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1,671.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,046 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $10,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Whirlpool by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.

In other news, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total value of $1,306,119.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,815,521.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,630,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHR opened at $223.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $77.67 and a 52-week high of $223.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.62 and its 200 day moving average is $191.88.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

