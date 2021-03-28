Diametric Capital LP Purchases 932 Shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Diametric Capital LP boosted its position in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP owned approximately 0.34% of Delta Apparel worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Delta Apparel in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Delta Apparel by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Delta Apparel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Delta Apparel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Apparel by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 57.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Apparel stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.36. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $186.02 million, a PE ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.72.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $94.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Apparel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

