Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 123,685 Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 123,685 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,581,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of Sunrun as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RUN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sunrun from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.26.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $57.09 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,427.61 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.50 and a 200-day moving average of $66.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

In other news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $3,821,599.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,575,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,309,145.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 5,294 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $300,910.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 529,934 shares of company stock valued at $40,094,884. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.