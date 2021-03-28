Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,762 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $8,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230,433 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,064,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,190 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 551.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,550,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,398 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,120,000 after acquiring an additional 645,816 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,343,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

HFC opened at $36.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.78.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,189.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

