BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,006 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.22% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $11,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 131.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 21,909 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 35.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,636,000 after buying an additional 160,676 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 24.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,182,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,990 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $1,388,931.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,289.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $1,381,247.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,191,954.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,610 shares of company stock valued at $3,991,485 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Gordon Haskett cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

