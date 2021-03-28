MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Sells 84,589 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 96.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,589 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Pinduoduo by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 123,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,975,000 after acquiring an additional 48,871 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,580 shares during the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,031,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 856,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,106,000 after purchasing an additional 164,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,000.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on PDD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.05.

PDD opened at $131.29 on Friday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.62. The company has a market capitalization of $161.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.