MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Purchases Shares of 4,397 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,397 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $469.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $465.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.71 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.68.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.