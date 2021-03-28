MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Takes $1 Million Position in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bridgetown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bridgetown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Bridgetown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Bridgetown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000.

Get Bridgetown alerts:

Shares of Bridgetown stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.10. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTWNU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.