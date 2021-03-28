MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Makes New $183,000 Investment in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new position in América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth about $4,943,000. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 9,413,879 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,487,000 after acquiring an additional 315,686 shares in the last quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,954,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,267,732 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $134,753,000 after acquiring an additional 234,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 25.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,169,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after acquiring an additional 234,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of América Móvil in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.54. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. América Móvil had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

América Móvil Company Profile

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

