Morgan Stanley Acquires 3,634,642 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 202.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,429,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,634,642 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.47% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $467,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

ESGU opened at $90.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.74. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $91.48.

