Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.14

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 1.14 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Illinois Tool Works has a payout ratio of 57.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to earn $7.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.5%.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $227.61 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $133.23 and a 52 week high of $224.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.65.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

