Morgan Stanley Has $463.36 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,895,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,058 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $463,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 331.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after buying an additional 54,760 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE opened at $135.85 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $75.14 and a 1 year high of $138.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

