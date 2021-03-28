Morgan Stanley Has $481.19 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,665,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 674,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.49% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $481,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 567.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 388,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,671,000 after purchasing an additional 330,199 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,217,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $92.84 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $63.27 and a 1-year high of $93.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.46.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

