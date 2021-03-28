Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,777,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574,666 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.75% of Delta Air Lines worth $192,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

DAL opened at $47.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.94.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

