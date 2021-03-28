Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,476,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,274 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $187,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in Copart by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 17,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Copart by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Copart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,618,000 after purchasing an additional 494,131 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 146,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 349,012 shares of company stock worth $38,331,549. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CPRT opened at $107.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.95 and a 200-day moving average of $113.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.51 and a 1-year high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.64 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

