Morgan Stanley Has $430.31 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,661 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $430,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 382.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,532,000 after purchasing an additional 875,705 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2,205.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,065,000 after acquiring an additional 615,521 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 300.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,377,000 after acquiring an additional 382,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,901,000 after acquiring an additional 289,553 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $87,026,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.08.

NOC opened at $319.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.39. The company has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $357.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $480,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,770.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

