Mcdonald Partners LLC Invests $359,000 in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT)

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC owned about 0.32% of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 52.0% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 26.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average of $25.87. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.76 and a one year high of $26.52.

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

