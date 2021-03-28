Mcdonald Partners LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICLN. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $22.96 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.95.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

