Mcdonald Partners LLC Buys New Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in American Water Works by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 111,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,211,000 after acquiring an additional 36,109 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in American Water Works by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $580,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works stock opened at $146.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price target on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.70.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

