MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Takes Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 96,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,194,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,625,000 after buying an additional 95,316 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 349,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,517,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,793,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 653,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,422,000 after buying an additional 19,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB opened at $150.40 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.36 and a 200-day moving average of $133.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.83%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,724,223.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

