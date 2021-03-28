Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Short Interest Down 92.0% in March

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the February 28th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BOSSY opened at $8.00 on Friday. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BOSSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hugo Boss from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

