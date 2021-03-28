CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Short Interest Update

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CBBI opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $105.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.88. CBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $10.25.
CBB Bancorp Company Profile
