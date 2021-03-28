BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in March

BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,226,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BTZI opened at $0.13 on Friday. BOTS has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14.
BOTS Company Profile
