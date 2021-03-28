MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Purchases 7,868 Shares of China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its position in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,934 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHL. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in China Mobile by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 66,008 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its holdings in China Mobile by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 69,571 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 23,205 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in China Mobile in the fourth quarter worth about $1,466,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in China Mobile in the third quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in China Mobile in the fourth quarter worth about $981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of CHL stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. China Mobile Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.80.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

