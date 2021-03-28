Chimera Investment Co. (CIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Chimera Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 30.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Chimera Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 95.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Chimera Investment to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.2%.

NYSE CIM opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Chimera Investment has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $13.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chimera Investment will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CIM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Chimera Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

