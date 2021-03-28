Neo Ivy Capital Management Sells 2,250 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 72.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,357,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,461,000 after buying an additional 335,995 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $457,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 670,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,968,000 after buying an additional 127,708 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 841,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Argus increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $91.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.99. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $52.39 and a 12-month high of $95.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

