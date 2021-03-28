Morgan Stanley Purchases 1,323,588 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,499,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323,588 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $416,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,587,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,728,000 after acquiring an additional 64,093 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,319,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,659,000 after buying an additional 556,415 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,821,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,709,000 after buying an additional 336,239 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,846,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,745,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,803,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,505,000 after purchasing an additional 163,746 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $78.98 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $49.44 and a 52-week high of $80.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.70.

