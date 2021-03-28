Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Atreca at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCEL. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Atreca by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Atreca by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Atreca by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Atreca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atreca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Atreca alerts:

BCEL opened at $14.98 on Friday. Atreca, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $551.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.08.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Atreca in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other Atreca news, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $150,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 2,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $41,252.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 381,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,165.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,741 shares of company stock valued at $903,352. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.