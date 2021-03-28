Mariner LLC Purchases 1,710 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $9,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNI opened at $116.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $72.77 and a twelve month high of $119.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.56 and a 200-day moving average of $108.86.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.10.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

