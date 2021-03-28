MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 40,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,150,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at $1,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,560,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total transaction of $1,364,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,995. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $574.50.

Shares of MKTX opened at $517.80 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $316.15 and a one year high of $606.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $535.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $530.92. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.32 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.89%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.