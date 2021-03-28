Toroso Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 2,934 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,934 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $132.58 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $61.73 and a one year high of $149.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $126,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,181,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $2,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,177.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 345,910 shares of company stock valued at $46,911,113 over the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Bank of America lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.31.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

