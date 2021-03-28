Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $79.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day moving average of $80.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $63.36 and a one year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.91.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $228,885.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,727,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

