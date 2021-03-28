Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $5.04 Million Stock Position in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its stake in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,339 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.42% of Vasta Platform worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 210,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 24,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform in the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTA opened at $10.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.98. Vasta Platform Limited has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $22.35.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VSTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on Vasta Platform in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

