Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,421 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.47% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KNSA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. 42.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

In related news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 20,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $470,039.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,448.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 2,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $54,716.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KNSA opened at $16.69 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.67.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.15). As a group, analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

