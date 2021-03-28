Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $5.23 Million Investment in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 347,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVO. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVO shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mission Produce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

NASDAQ AVO opened at $20.20 on Friday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $22.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average of $16.06.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

