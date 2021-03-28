Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,252,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,959 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.74% of DocuSign worth $723,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.79.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $201.96 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.72 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of -171.15 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $1,242,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,383,327.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 385,531 shares of company stock valued at $88,576,399. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

