Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,377,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365,026 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of Eli Lilly and worth $570,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY opened at $185.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.29. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 555,284 shares of company stock valued at $106,132,302 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.88.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

