Gran Colombia Gold Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:GCM)

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.
Shares of GCM opened at C$5.47 on Friday. Gran Colombia Gold has a 52-week low of C$3.79 and a 52-week high of C$8.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of C$336.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73.
Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Gran Colombia Gold from C$11.41 to C$11.69 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.
About Gran Colombia Gold
Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, Sandra K, and the Carla underground mines located in Colombia.
