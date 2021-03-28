Gran Colombia Gold Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:GCM)

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of GCM opened at C$5.47 on Friday. Gran Colombia Gold has a 52-week low of C$3.79 and a 52-week high of C$8.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of C$336.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73.

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Gran Colombia Gold from C$11.41 to C$11.69 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

In related news, Director Serafino Iacono sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.10, for a total transaction of C$229,392.47. Following the sale, the director now owns -13,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately C($108,579.48). Also, Director Jaime Perez acquired 4,000 shares of Gran Colombia Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,324 shares in the company, valued at C$187,087.12.

About Gran Colombia Gold

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, Sandra K, and the Carla underground mines located in Colombia.

