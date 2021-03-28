SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) to Issue Mar 21 Dividend of $0.30 on April 15th

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) declared a mar 21 dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3033 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

SL Green Realty has decreased its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. SL Green Realty has a dividend payout ratio of -700.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $6.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.3%.

NYSE:SLG opened at $72.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $77.99.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $190.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.02 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

