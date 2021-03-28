Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Benchmark Electronics has a dividend payout ratio of 53.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $32.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1,504.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $521.25 million for the quarter.

BHE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju acquired 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,795.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 73,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,355.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Benck acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,364.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 235,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,291.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,185 shares of company stock worth $177,113 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

