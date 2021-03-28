Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 42,634 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 556,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 42,634 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $23,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

In other news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $282,899.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,830,464.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 25,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $1,096,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,729,778. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Shares of VCRA opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day moving average of $37.54. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -107.22 and a beta of 0.08. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.06 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. Analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.