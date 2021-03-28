Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Commercial Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Commercial Metals to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $31.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.09.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMC. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.56.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $1,877,215.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,589,431.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,060,498.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,363 shares of company stock valued at $4,855,866 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.