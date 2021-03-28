Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 1,244.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370,245 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $10,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,680,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 685,493 shares during the last quarter. Amazon com Inc bought a new position in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,578,000. Inherent Group LP bought a new position in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,942,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,322,000 after acquiring an additional 316,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,870,000 after acquiring an additional 222,273 shares during the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $43.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.29.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $361,486.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,486.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $705,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,246 shares in the company, valued at $712,189.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,741,236.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

