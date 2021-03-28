Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $7.30 Million in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 150,726 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sapience Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 462.9% during the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 242,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,715,000 after acquiring an additional 199,040 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,621,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,698 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $75.79 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $88.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.22. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Johnson Rice downgraded Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.39.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

