Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 195,134 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BK. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.24 and a fifty-two week high of $47.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.85%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.15.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

